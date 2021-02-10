ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
Chevron says release stopped, clean-up ongoing from spill at Richmond oil refinery

  • The company said a sheen was observed at around 3 p.m. (2300 GMT) on the water near the wharf at the Richmond refinery, which can process 245,271 barrels per day of crude oil.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Chevron Corp said an unspecified hydrocarbon release from the wharf at its Richmond, California, oil refinery has been stopped and a clean up is ongoing, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said a sheen was observed at around 3 p.m. (2300 GMT) on the water near the wharf at the Richmond refinery, which can process 245,271 barrels per day of crude oil.

The spill triggered a health advisory from the Contra Costa Health Department for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo, according to local media reports.

"We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes," the company said.

