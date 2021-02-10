ANL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
BYCO 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
DGKC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
HUBC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
PRL 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.64%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.44%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TRG 122.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.08%)
UNITY 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (31.5%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -12.65 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,615 Decreased By ▼ -135.55 (-0.53%)
KSE100 46,512 Decreased By ▼ -163.01 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,425 Decreased By ▼ -61.38 (-0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars hold gains as local data run hot

  • All of which lifted yields on 10-year bonds to their highest since last March at 1.45%, a rise of 40 basis points in just nine sessions.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars consolidated recent gains on Wednesday, as a run of upbeat domestic data kept bond yields elevated, while optimism on the global outlook weighed on the US dollar.

The Aussie was just off a two-week top at $0.7730, well up from recent troughs at $0.7564 and $0.7583. It now faces resistance around $0.7785 and $0.7819.

The kiwi dollar paused at $0.7229, having enjoyed a solid bounce from last week's low of $0.7136. Resistance lies around $0.7255 and $0.7314.

At home, a survey of Australian consumer sentiment showed a bounce in February, after a setback in January when partial lockdowns in some cities spooked households.

Bank data on card spending suggests consumers had still been busy shopping in January, with NAB estimating retail sales could have climbed 1.5% compared to December.

"It is fair to say that these results further underline our view that the Australian economy starts 2021 in an enviably strong position, particularly given global events," said NAB chief economist, Alan Oster.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) wants the out performance to continue having just projected no rate hikes until 2024 at the earliest.

Three-year yields are pinned at 0.12% while 10-year yields stood at 1.22%, keeping the yield curve step at 110 basis points.

In New Zealand markets, a run of strong economic data and a boom in housing have seen a move to price in rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) as early as 2022.

The RBNZ's own survey of inflation expectations revealed a marked pick-up in the one-year outlook to 1.73%, while the two-year forecast climbed to 1.89% and near the middle of the central bank's 1-3% target band.

All of which lifted yields on 10-year bonds to their highest since last March at 1.45%, a rise of 40 basis points in just nine sessions.

Speculators are now wagering the RBNZ will take a hawkish tone at their next policy meeting on Feb. 24.

"They will surely acknowledge the stronger-than-expected economy," said Imre Speizer, head of NZ market strategy at Westpac.

"NZD/USD has broken above its contracting range which started in early January and we now expect a rise to $0.7325 during the weeks ahead, targeting $0.7500 by April."

Reserve Bank of Australia RBNZ New Zealand dollars US dollar NZD/USD

Australia, New Zealand dollars hold gains as local data run hot

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters