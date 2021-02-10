ANL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
AVN 100.56 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.7%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 116.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
HUBC 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KAPCO 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TRG 124.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.6%)
UNITY 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,975 Decreased By ▼ -11.85 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,624 Decreased By ▼ -126.99 (-0.49%)
KSE100 46,554 Decreased By ▼ -121.04 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -58.72 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

  • The North is also blamed for a huge, $81 million cyber-heist from the Bangladesh Central Bank, as well as the theft of $60 million from Taiwan's Far Eastern International Bank.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

SEOUL: North Korea has stolen more than $300 million worth of cryptocurrencies through cyberattacks in recent months to support its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, a confidential UN report said.

Compiled by a panel of experts monitoring sanctions on Pyongyang, the report said the country's "total theft of virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020 is valued at approximately $316.4 million", citing a UN member state.

Financial institutions and exchanges were hacked to generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, said the report, which was seen by AFP.

The vast majority of the proceeds came from two thefts late last year.

The North is known to operate an army of thousands of well-trained hackers who have attacked firms, institutions and researchers in South Korea and elsewhere.

It has also been accused of exploiting its cyber capabilities for financial gain.

The North is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which have made rapid progress under leader Kim Jong Un.

A summit between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump in Hanoi in February 2019 broke down over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Nuclear talks have been stalled ever since, while the North showed off several new missiles at military parades in October and last month, when Kim pledged to strengthen his nuclear arsenal.

The UN panel said it was investigating a September 2020 hack against a cryptocurrency exchange that resulted in $281 million worth of cryptocurrencies being stolen.

A second cyberattack siphoned off $23 million a month later.

"Preliminary analysis, based on the attack vectors and subsequent efforts to launder the illicit proceeds strongly suggests links to the DPRK," the report said, using the initials for the North's official name.

Pyongyang's cyberwarfare abilities first came to global prominence in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures Entertainment as revenge for "The Interview", a satirical film that mocked leader Kim.

The attack resulted in the posting of several unreleased movies as well as a vast trove of confidential documents online.

The North is also blamed for a huge, $81 million cyber-heist from the Bangladesh Central Bank, as well as the theft of $60 million from Taiwan's Far Eastern International Bank.

The North's hackers have allegedly stepped up campaigns to raise funds by attacking cryptocurrency exchanges as the value of bitcoin and other cybercurrencies soared.

They were blamed for the 2017 WannaCry global ransomware cyberattack, which infected some 300,000 computers in 150 nations encrypting user files and demanding hundreds of dollars from their owners for the keys to get them back.

Pyongyang has denied the accusations, saying it has "nothing to do with cyber-attacks".

North Korea North Asia cryptocurrencies Pyongyang cyberattacks DPRK WannaCry global ransomware cyberattack

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters