Kinnow exporters trying to capitalize on higher export demands

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum vice president Ahmad Jawad has said the onset of COVID-19 is driving the demand for fresh and processed citrus products up around the world, and the Pakistani kinnow exporters have been trying to capitalize on these market conditions.

He said kinnow exports to the United Kingdom by air had begun as well. A consignment of 2.2 tons had reached Manchester, and now fresh kinnow consignments would be delivered on a regular basis throughout the season through special arrangements. Nevertheless, Pakistan has witnessed a downward trend in kinnow exports, which seems to be directly related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Jawad said disruption in transport operations might have resulted in the decline in exports, and it had been becoming costlier to send the exports to the Middle Eastern and Chinese markets where the demand was still strong. Moreover, Afghanistan recently imposed a duty on Pakistani kinnows.

