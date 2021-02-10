ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Golan will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells Blinken

AFP 10 Feb 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Golan Heights will remain Israeli, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday, after the US’s top diplomat suggested American support for Israeli control of the plateau was not unshakeable.

“The Golan is very important to Israel’s security” but “legal questions are something else,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Monday.

“As long as Assad is in power in Syria, as long as Iran is present in Syria... these pose a significant security threat to Israel... the control of the Golan in that situation I think remains of real importance to Israel’s security,” he said.

In response on Tuesday, a source in Netanyahu’s office said: “Israel’s position is clear. In any future possible scenario the Golan will remain Israeli.”

Former US president Donald Trump signed a decree in March 2019 recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied part of the Syrian Golan, annexed in 1981 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a de facto border at the Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since the end of the 1967 Six-Day War.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Golan Heights Antony Blinken

Golan will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells Blinken

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Covid may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO

Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

What lies in store for PSM, CJP asks ministers

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe enters Mars orbit in first for Arab world

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.