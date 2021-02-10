British Council launches IELTS in Sahiwal

LAHORE: British Council has launched IELTS in Sahiwal. With the opening of Sahiwal test centre, students from the city will now be able to take Paper-based IELTS easily relieving them of the need to travel to Lahore to take their test.

Imtiaz Razvi, Country Examinations Manager at the British Council Pakistan said: We are proud to be providing this opportunity to the people of Sahiwal.

The launch of this test centre will also provide students with greater flexibility of when to take their IELTS test, with multiple test dates available to them.”—PR

