Lahore turns polluted

LAHORE: The city of Lahore has once again turned polluted with 309 Air Quality Index recorded on Tuesday.

The area of cantonment has recorded the highest pollution in the city with 368 AQI, followed by Abbot Road 309, Model Town 305, and Gulberg 280, said the Met Office. The level of pollution had dropped amidst low temperature; however it has surged again with an increase in temperature.

The Met Office further said there is no chance of rain in near future. It has advised citizens to wear masks in open areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021