Polish president calls China trade ties 'insufficient'

WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda pressed China Tuesday to boost trade with Central and Eastern European countries, calling economic ties with Beijing "insufficient".

Speaking during an online summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and regional leaders, Duda said he wanted "more tangible and mutually beneficial results in the economic sphere".

Duda suggested they be "primarily in the form of China's increased imports of goods and services from Central and Eastern European countries and a greater influx of Chinese greenfield investments."

He said that more balanced trade relations would serve as a basis for post-pandemic economic recovery.

Duda urged China in particular to "lift administrative restrictions on imports of agricultural goods from Poland".

He spoke during a meeting of the 17+1 group, a forum for cooperation between ex-communist European states and China that was launched in 2012.

At the time, Beijing vowed to commit $10.5 billion in credit lines and funds to boost economic ties with the region, but analysts say cash injections have been slow to materialise.

Along with other EU countries, Poland has embraced China's Belt and Road trade infrastructure project despite concerns that it could lead to growing Chinese influence on the continent.

Czech President Milos Zeman greeted Xi Tuesday as a "good and long-time friend" and said Czech companies were also ready to take part in the project.