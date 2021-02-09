Pakistan
CM announces six mega projects for uplift of Mardan
09 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced six mega uplift projects for development of Mardan district.
The chief minister have announced mega projects include approval of Katlung-Jalala Expressway, construction of tehsil complex building at Ghari Kapora, Rs 500 million for establishment of Cath laboratory at Bacha Medical Complex and Rs1.5 billion for Peads and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) in Mardan.
The chief minister also announced that Rs2 billion package for construction and rehabilitation of roads would be given in upcoming budget for Mardan.
He also announced Rs 1.20 billion for different projects for Bacha Khan Medical Complex.
