KP CM inaugurates Admin block, gymnasium of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Mardan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the administration block and gymnasium of Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Mardan.

The administration block has been built at a cost of fifty million rupees while the gymnasium at seventy million rupees.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a safe city project, which has been completed at thirteen million rupees.

He also launched the Sehat Card Plus scheme for the entire population of district Mardan.