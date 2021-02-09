Pakistan
KP CM inaugurates Admin block, gymnasium of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Mardan
- The Chief Minister inaugurated a safe city project, which has been completed at thirteen million rupees.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the administration block and gymnasium of Bacha Khan Medical Complex in Mardan.
The administration block has been built at a cost of fifty million rupees while the gymnasium at seventy million rupees.
The Chief Minister inaugurated a safe city project, which has been completed at thirteen million rupees.
He also launched the Sehat Card Plus scheme for the entire population of district Mardan.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
KP CM inaugurates Admin block, gymnasium of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Mardan
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
Read more stories
Comments