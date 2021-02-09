Govt to respect SC’s guidance on Senate’s open ballot issue: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government will respect and follow the guidance which will be directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with the senate elections.

In a statement the Foreign Minister said we have filed a petition in the court in this regards because we had two options, either to seek guidance or make amendment in the constitution for which we have no two third majority in the parliament.

He said the opposition parties had been demanding for open voting for senate elections in the past but now they are opposing it for political scoring. He said the government has invited the opposition for dialogue and has provided a chance to them which they had already committed under charter of democracy.

Referring to the role of armed forces, the Foreign Minister said armed forces are protecting the borders and guard the security of the motherland. He said politicians should not politicize the role of armed forces.

Paying tribute to the martyrs in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the government of Pakistan is raising the atrocities of Indian fascist regime against innocent Kashmiris at all world fora and continue its support to oppressed Kashmiris. He said the government will never compromise on matters of national interest.