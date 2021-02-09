ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 102.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 128.08 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (3.62%)
UNITY 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.67%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,009 Increased By ▲ 19.94 (0.4%)
BR30 25,896 Increased By ▲ 184.16 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,788 Increased By ▲ 66.06 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,543 Increased By ▲ 43.12 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her inner life in new memoir

Unfinished is Chopra Jonas’ deeply open and honest account of her experience navigating life in the public eye, as well as the extreme hard work and dedication she put into her career.
Associated Press 09 Feb 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir, Unfinished, is a moving story of her rise to fame — and of her life before anybody knew her name.

Chopra Jonas never intended to become the internationally renowned entertainer and public figure she is today. Before she was an actor, producer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she was the daughter of two doctors, dreaming of becoming an aeronautical engineer.

Growing up in India, her life as we know it began accidentally, when her brother convinced a 17-year-old Chopra Jonas to enter the Miss India competition, hoping it would get her out of the house so he could have her bedroom.

Little did her family know, this effort would catapult Chopra Jonas to stardom and transform her into an international phenomenon. Unfinished is Chopra Jonas’ deeply open and honest account of her experience navigating life in the public eye, as well as the extreme hard work and dedication she put into her career.

But Unfinished is also about the pieces of her life the public doesn’t see. It is her story of growing up on two continents, spending time in both India and the United States.

It is the story of the love she shares with her family, and the way her parents embraced their daughter’s curveball career path and sacrificed so she could chase her dreams. It is the story of her own battles with self-confidence and doubt as she learned to stand up for what she knew she deserved.

It is the story of the racism and sexism she confronted throughout her life, and the depression she battled after the death of her father. It is also a love story, chronicling how she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra Jonas’ writing is open, engaging, and full of energy. She writes, it seems, to connect. The experience feels intimate, like Chopra Jonas is exchanging stories with a friend over coffee. Her stories are exceedingly personal, and despite being an international movie star, many of them even feel relatable.

Even those who are not already fans of Chopra Jonas will find reason to enjoy her story, one that chronicles a deep love of family and culture and a passion for standing up for what you believe in.

books Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her inner life in new memoir

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters