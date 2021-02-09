World
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea
- The quake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC added.
09 Feb 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC added.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill
Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC
Read more stories
Comments