ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.7%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.25 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (4.56%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.35 (0.67%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By ▲ 306.93 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,890 Increased By ▲ 168.36 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 97.01 (0.5%)
China's yuan treads water ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan barely moved on Tuesday, as trading remained thin ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, starting on Feb. 11.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4533 per dollar prior to market open, 145 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4678.

The spot market opened at 6.4478 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4495 at midday, 7 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading 6.44 per dollar.
The dollar languished near its lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere.

The global dollar index fell to 90.751 from the previous close of 90.953.

"There is pressure for the yuan to strengthen due to the renewed dollar weakness, though for the short term it would depend on how the regulators perceive this," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

China's central bank on Monday said its prudent monetary policy would be flexible, targeted and appropriate, with no sudden shifts, as it pledged to continue with interest rate reform.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 96.8, weakening from the previous day's 96.85.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.611, -2.39 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

