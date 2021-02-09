ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Russia, US among 45 countries to participate in Pakistan Navy's 'Aman 2021' exercise

  • The multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 will be held in Karachi and in Pakistan waters from February 11 to February 16.
  • US, Russia, UK and other countries from Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia and South East Asia have confirmed their participation.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 09 Feb 2021

More than 45 countries including the world’s top navies will take part in the largest multinational maritime exercise Aman 2021 hosted by the Pakistan Navy in the North Arabian Sea this month.

The Pakistan Navy organizes Aman, a major multinational exercise, every two years since 2007. The navy took the initiative of Aman exercise with the aim to promote peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

The multinational maritime exercise Aman 2021 will be held in Karachi and in Pakistan waters from February 11 to February 16. On Monday, during a presser, Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that around 45 countries will be participating in the exercise along with their surface and air assets, special operation forces/ marine teams, senior officers and observers.

He said Aman-2021 will have two phases- a harbour phase and a sea phase. "Harbour activities would include seminars, discussions, demonstrations and international get-togethers, while the sea phase would demonstrate tactical manoeuvres on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gunnery firing and search and rescue missions."

He also shared that US, Russia, UK and other countries from Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia and South East Asia had confirmed their participation. He further said that Russia would be participating with three ships this time, adding that the Black Sea Fleet is already heading to Pakistan.

