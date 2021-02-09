ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two brothers shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Two brothers were shot dead on Monday in Kala Pul area, Karachi. The deceased identified as Sajjid and ...
INP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Two brothers were shot dead on Monday in Kala Pul area, Karachi.

The deceased identified as Sajjid and Abid were targetted by unknown gunmen near Kala Pul traffic signal. Detailing the incident, the SSP South said that the deceased were going home after appearing before a court.

He said the initial investigation suggests that the incident was a result of an old enmity. The deceased were booked in many cases at Mehmoodabad, Defence, Baloch Colony and other police stations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah after taking notice of the twin killings in the city has sought a report from IGP Mushtaque Mahar.

Showing his resentment over a surge in firing incidents in the last few days in the city, the CM directed IGP for the immediate arrest of the assassinators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sajjid Kala Pul traffic signal Abid IGP Mushtaque Mahar

Two brothers shot dead in Karachi

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Cross-border movement of goods: FBR to allow CCS subscribers to get enrolled in PSW

APTTA extension for 3 months as issues stay unresolved

Govt mulling reducing taxes on imported food items

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.