Pakistan
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 111,800 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at 111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also remained constant at Rs 95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 87,863
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1390 and Rs 1191.70 respectively.
However, the gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of US $9 and was sold at US$ 1823 against its sale at $1814, the association added.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 111,800 per tola
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments