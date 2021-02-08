ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 111,800 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at 111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also remained constant at Rs 95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 87,863

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1390 and Rs 1191.70 respectively.

However, the gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of US $9 and was sold at US$ 1823 against its sale at $1814, the association added.

Gold Bullion prices

