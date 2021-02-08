ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
EU 2020/21 soybean imports at 8.95mn tonne by Feb. 7, rapeseed 4.23mn tonne

Reuters 08 Feb 2021

PARIS: European Union soybean imports in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 8.95 million tonnes by Feb. 7, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That compared with 8.47 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

Since Jan. 1, the European Comission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

The change reflects Britain's departure from the EU's customs union at the end of December, following its formal exit from the bloc in early 2020.

EU rapeseed imports in 2020/21 had reached 4.23 million tonnes, compared with 4.27 million a year ago.

Soymeal imports so far in 2020/21 were at 10.34 million tonnes against 11.47 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports were at 3.46 million tonnes compared with 3.43 million a year ago.

soybean imports soybean crop soybean output European Union soybean imports

