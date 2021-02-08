ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB Rawalpindi convicted 95 during last three years: Mangi

  • He said different accountability courts had convicted some 29 persons in 2018, some 34 in 2019 and 32 culprits of corruption were convicted in year 2020 due to the efforts of Rawalpindi bureau.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A total of 95 corrupt persons were convicted and fined worth billion of rupees by various accountability courts during the last three years due to the vigorous persuasion of National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, said Director General NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi Monday.

Briefing a meeting of the bureau, presided over by National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to review performance of Rawalpindi bureau, he said different accountability courts had convicted some 29 persons in 2018, some 34 in 2019 and 32 culprits of corruption were convicted in year 2020 due to the efforts of Rawalpindi bureau.

The corrupt elements convicted by different accountability courts during in last three years included Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and four others were fined Rs 1,752 million; Mufti M. Ehsan ul Haq and others were fined Rs. 9,000 million; Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz and 4 others fined Rs. 438 million; M. Nawaz Sharif and 2 others fined Rs. 5500 million; Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq and others, accused Mufti Ibrar ul Haq fined Rs. 30 million; Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, M. Osama Abbasi and others fined Rs. 140.02 million, Rs. 130.16 million, Rs. 133.42 million, Rs. 90 million, Rs 7.75 million, Rs 2.37 million respectively in different cases.

Mian Khurram Rasool fined Rs. 85 million, Dr. Syed Sqalain Ahmed Gillani of Ministry of National Health Services fined Rs. 18.94 million and Mian Khurram Rasool and others, fined Rs. 150 million, Zain Malik fined Rs. 31.79 million and Rs. 1,563.01 million while other corrupts were convicted and fined in last three years.

NAB

NAB Rawalpindi convicted 95 during last three years: Mangi

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters