Pakistan
Shibli greets cricket team on winning Test series against South Africa
- Pakistan cricket team defeated South Africa in the second Test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday congratulated national cricket team over winning Test series against visiting South African team 2-0.
In a tweet he said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan on winning the Cricket series against South Africa. Yes we can do it."
Pakistan cricket team defeated South Africa in the second Test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Shibli greets cricket team on winning Test series against South Africa
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments