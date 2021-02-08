ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar says 2022 World Cup to be played in full stadiums

  • Qatar is currently hosting the Club World Cup of regional champions as the country sees a spike in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

DOHA: The Qatari 2022 World Cup organisers have insisted that matches will be staged in stadiums operating at 100 percent of capacity even as the global fight against coronavirus drags on.

In Tokyo, organisers of this year's rescheduled Olympics have insisted their tournament will go ahead, but infectious diseases experts question the safety of hosting it before the virus is comprehensively defeated and speculation is rife that they could be called off.

If the Olympics fall, the 2022 World Cup being staged in the Middle East for the first time would be the next major global sporting event to face scrutiny of its virus strategy and safety plans.

"Qatar started this matter gradually by hosting matches for the AFC Champions League without fans," said Yasir al-Jamal, chairman of the Operations Office of Qatar's Supreme Committee charged with organising the 2022 tournament.

"Then in December, capacity was raised to 30 percent which was followed by the Club World Cup at the same percentage... then reaching the 2022 World Cup with crowds of 100 percent," he told AFP on Sunday.

Qatar is currently hosting the Club World Cup of regional champions as the country sees a spike in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions.

Local authorities have taken a swathe of measures including banning travelling fans from outside the country.

New cases over the past week jumped by a fifth compared to the week before, according to official data, while hospital admissions due to Covid-19 are up 85 percent in the past month, the health ministry said.

"There is confidence in the measures that are taken in the stadiums and the metro network and in the means of entry and exit to preserve the safety of everyone," Jamal said.

Qatar officially cut the maximum capacity permitted capacity at open air football grounds to 20 percent ahead of the Club tournament but the competition was permitted to continue with maximum 30-percent attendance.

"We have put in place several precautionary measures to ensure that 30 percent is appropriate," Jamal said.

Matches are being played at two stadiums which will also host World Cup games next year.

Qatar has so far inaugurated three new grounds and opened one refurbished venue with four yet to be opened.

Two of the as-yet unopened stadiums, Al Thumama and Ras Abu Abboud, could be used for the 22-nation Arab Cup competition in December, Jamal said.

"It is up to FIFA, but we hope that the Arab Cup will represent a golden opportunity to test the two stadiums," he said.

Jamal denied any stadium projects had been delayed due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar says 2022 World Cup to be played in full stadiums

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters