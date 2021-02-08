ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
As WhatsApp slides, Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally

  • Recently, the mobile app rating company Sensor Tower released its latest report, according to which the mobile chat application Telegram has gone on to become the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in the first month of 2021.
Ali Ahmed 08 Feb 2021

WhatsApp's newly unveiled privacy policy has been a boon for the competitors of the Facebook-owned platform after which users started deleting WhatsApp and using its alternative apps.

Recently, the mobile app rating company Sensor Tower released its latest report, according to which the mobile chat application Telegram has gone on to become the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in the first month of 2021.

According to the report, in January 2021, Telegram became the most downloaded app in the world, adding 63 million more users. If the number of users downloading the Telegram app is compared to the same period last year, i.e. January 2020, it has increased by 3.8 folds.

On the other hand, in January 2021, the Chinese video sharing app TikTok was the second most downloaded non-gaming app, whereas, the Signal app was in the third place.

In addition, the list of the most downloaded apps includes Facebook at number four and WhatsApp at number five.

Whereas, as per the report photo sharing platform Instagram took the sixth position in the list followed by Zoom, MX Taka Tak, Snapchat, and Messenger.

Sensor Tower says that its estimates include downloads for both the App Store and the Google Play store worldwide between January 1, 2021 and January 31, 2021.

