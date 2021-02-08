ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,997 Decreased By ▼ -11.68 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,738 Increased By ▲ 62.64 (0.24%)
KSE100 46,745 Decreased By ▼ -160.86 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,518 Decreased By ▼ -57.91 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

  • Oil & gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd were up 0.6% and 1.9%, respectively.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

Australian shares advanced on Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery after US lawmakers approved a budget outline for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, with heavyweight miners also benefiting from surging iron ore prices.

The approval will allow lawmakers to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Comments by the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen further lifted sentiment, after she predicted that the United States would hit full employment next year if Congress could pass its support package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 6,880.7 at the close of trade.

Higher iron ore prices helped miners outperform all other sectors on the benchmark, as a positive demand outlook for the steelmaking ingredient in the world's top steel producer China buoyed prices.

The subindex rose 2.1%, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto gaining 2.4% and 3.4%, respectively.

Tech stocks advanced 0.8%, with buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay rising 1.4%, and property advertisement website REA Group up 3.2%.

Energy stocks were also higher, helped by a rise in oil prices as supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures helped.

Oil & gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd were up 0.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, fibre and network solutions provider Vocus Group was among the top gainers on the benchmark index after it said Macquarie's funds had lodged an offer to acquire the company for A$3.42 billion ($2.62 billion).

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 1,007 while 825 declined.

New Zealand's stock market was closed for a public holiday.

Australian shares Woodside Petroleum ASX 20 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Macquarie's funds Vocus Group New Zealand's stock market

Australia shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters