Energy group Total and Macquarie unit win UK offshore wind project deal

08 Feb 2021
PARIS: French energy group Total and Macquarie's Green Investment Group have won a new UK windpower project deal located off the East Anglian coast, the companies said on Monday.
Total and GIG said the project could deliver up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity and represents a significant early stage investment in the Boffshore wind sector for both companies.
Europe's top energy companies have outlined plans to curb emissions and boost renewable energy output as they come under pressure from investors. Total is looking to wean itself off oil and plans to market more electricity to clients.
