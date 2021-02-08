Pakistan
Cold weather forecast for city
- The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
08 Feb 2021
BAHAWALPUR: The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Cold weather forecast for city
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments