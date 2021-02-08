ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
Panama says buying vaccines for more than 80% of its population

Reuters 08 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Panama has sought to acquire more than 8 million coronavirus vaccine doses to inoculate about 80% of the Central American nation's residents, Health Minister Luis Sucre said on Sunday.

Panama has a population of about 4.2 million people but most coronavirus vaccines require two shots spaced several weeks apart.

Panama has requested about 1 million doses from the COVID-19 vaccine portfolio under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries, Sucre said.

Panama will acquire a further 3 million doses from US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer Inc and the same amount from Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

Panama also aims to acquire 1.1 million doses manufactured by AstraZeneca PLC and 300,000 shots produced by Johnson & Johnson, Sucre added.

