Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

  • The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japan's service sector sentiment index fell in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, with the government saying the economy was weakening recently.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined 3.1 points from December to 31.2.

