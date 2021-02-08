ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Marriyum slams PTI govt for its failure to control inflation

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday criticised the government for its failure to control the inflation, saying prices of 31 essential commodities have gone up in a week.

In a statement, she maintained that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to control the inflation whereas lives of the people have become miserable.

In a week, she added that the price of chicken meat has increased by Rs 6 per kilogram, ghee by Rs 4 per Kg and pulses by Rs 2 per Kg. She said that the per Kg price of LPG cylinders being used at homes has increased Rs 36 in a week, while per Kg price of wheat flour has increased from Rs 35 to Rs 90 now.

“Imran Sahib, the people of Pakistan are the ones who are becoming the victims of your “criminal incompetence” to run the affairs of the government. He [Khan] wants to run the economy by chickens and eggs, but the people were not able even to buy eggs and chickens,” she maintained.

Criticizing further the government’s inability to control the inflation, she asked the prime minister to summon meeting of his spokespersons to blame his government’s “incompetence” on Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

“The bomb of inflation continues to fall on the people, while Imran Khan continues to blame the opposition… The people continue to suffer while the rules have no interest to resolve the problems of the masses, but they are more interested in framing more fabricated cases against the political opponents,” she further maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

