Pakistan

Govt pursuing UK for return of Nawaz: Shahzad

APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that incumbent government was pursuing United Kingdom for return of Nawaz Sharif.

Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s period of stay in London has been expired, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Nawaz Sharif, he said had applied for extension on medical grounds. He made it clear that Nawaz Sharif was a convict in Pakistani courts and Ex PM should return to homeland for facing corruption cases.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said Pakistan’s government had to pay heavy amount due to agreement with Broadsheet.

In reply to a question regarding extension to Chairman national accountability bureau (NAB), he said as per law, duration of Chairman NAB could not be extended.

To another question about recovery of assets, Advisor to PM said that there was a difference between civil and criminal recovery of assets. He, however said that national accountability bureau has made a huge recovery from the elements involved in corruption cases.

