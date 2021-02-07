KP Governor takes notice of Vice Chancellors’ meetings with politicians

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken strict notice of meetings of various Vice Chancellors of public sector universities with politicians for personal benefits.

According to a notification issued by Governor Secretariat in Peshawar on Sunday, he warned the Vice Chancellors for approaching politicians to exert pressure on competent authorities for personal interests.

Shah Farman directed the concerned officials to refrain from such acts and anyone involved in such practices will be strictly dealt with relevant laws.