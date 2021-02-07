World
Thailand reports 237 new coronavirus cases
- The new infections took the overall total to 23,371, with fatalities remaining at 79.
07 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 237 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 task force said.
The new infections took the overall total to 23,371, with fatalities remaining at 79.
India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram
