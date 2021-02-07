ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sparkling Spieth shares Phoenix Open lead with Schauffele

  • Spieth has had his troubles off the tee in the Arizona desert, hitting just 43% of fairways, but he has hit 80% of greens in regulation and on Saturday he made the most of his chances.
AFP 07 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Jordan Spieth, seeking a first victory in more than three years, fired a scintillating 61 at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday to share the Phoenix Open lead with Xander Schauffele.

Spieth had 10 birdies in his 10-under par 61, tying his career-low round on the US PGA Tour for an 18-under par three-round total of 195.

Overnight leader Schauffele fired a six-under par 65.

A victory would mark a return from the wilderness for Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters and US Open before his 22nd birthday but hasn't landed in the winner's circle since capturing his third major title at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

"I have no expectations on the results tomorrow, I really don't," said Spieth, who has dropped to 92nd in the world amid his struggle to rebuild his game and regain his confidence.

"I built some freedom now seeing these results the first few days here to where I feel really good about the path I'm on.

"I feel good about what the long-term ahead looks like for me. And sometimes that has been in question, to myself."

Spieth finished in the top 25 in just four of his 17 PGA Tour starts in 2020 and last led or share the 54-hole lead in a tournament at the 2018 British Open -- when he was tied with Schauffele.

Spieth has had his troubles off the tee in the Arizona desert, hitting just 43% of fairways, but he has hit 80% of greens in regulation and on Saturday he made the most of his chances.

"To shoot 10-under, you've got to do a lot right, but I also got quite a few really good breaks," he said. "Each shot that ended up in the desert I think I ended up playing those holes two- or three-under today. You could easily end up in a cactus with an unplayable."

He followed four birdies on the front nine with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11.

He was disappointed that he couldn't get a four-foot eagle putt to drop at 13 but tapped in for birdie.

US Open US PGA Tour title Jordan Spieth Royal Birkdale Schauffele

Sparkling Spieth shares Phoenix Open lead with Schauffele

