Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (February 6, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 04-02-2021   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        10,700       180        10,880       10,880            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           11,467       193        11,660       11,660            NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

