Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Apartments: Pre-bid conference of contractors to be held on 8th

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pre-bid conference of contractors interested in construction of 4,000 units under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments scheme will be held on February 8 while tenders for this project will be opened on February 10, 13, 17 and 20.

As per the details released by the LDA here on Saturday, it has invited tenders from builders and engineering firms, registered in category C-4 and above from the Pakistan Engineering Council for the construction of these apartments.

The LDA has also invited expression of interest from consultant firms for resident supervision of the construction work of this project. Domestic and international consultant firms, registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council, have been invited to express interest and submit documents till February 12.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has accepted application for environmental clearance of project for construction of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments. The LDA has provided copies of project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for citizens and stakeholders at three different locations. The report is available at the office of the Environmental Protection Agency as well as office of the Chief Engineer, LDA. Public hearing about the EIA report will be held on February in which all citizens and stakeholders have been invited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore Development Authority Naya Pakistan Apartments Environmental Impact Assessment EIA report

