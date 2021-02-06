Interior ministry notifies troops’ deployment during by-polls in eight constituencies

The interior minister on Saturday notified the deployment of troops outside the polling stating during the upcoming by-elections in different constituencies of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

As per the notification issued by the ministry, the development was made on request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Rangers personnel will be deployed in PS-88 from February 15 to 17 in PS-88 and PS-43 outside the polling stations.

The polling will be organised in the constituencies of Sindh’s Malir and Sanghar on February 16.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel will be deployed from February 15 to 17 in Balochistan’s PB-20.

While In Punjab, Rangers officials will perform security duties outside the polling stations of NA-75, whereas, the paramilitary troops will be deployed from February 18 to 20 in PP-51.

Earlier in January, ECP had decided to deploy army troops outside polling stations during the forthcoming by-elections on overall eight vacant seats of national and provincial constituencies.