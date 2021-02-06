ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior ministry notifies troops’ deployment during by-polls in eight constituencies

  • Rangers personnel will be deployed in PS-88 from February 15 to 17 in PS-88 and PS-43 outside the polling stations.
  • The development was made on request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
BR Web Desk 06 Feb 2021

The interior minister on Saturday notified the deployment of troops outside the polling stating during the upcoming by-elections in different constituencies of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

As per the notification issued by the ministry, the development was made on request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Rangers personnel will be deployed in PS-88 from February 15 to 17 in PS-88 and PS-43 outside the polling stations.

The polling will be organised in the constituencies of Sindh’s Malir and Sanghar on February 16.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel will be deployed from February 15 to 17 in Balochistan’s PB-20.

While In Punjab, Rangers officials will perform security duties outside the polling stations of NA-75, whereas, the paramilitary troops will be deployed from February 18 to 20 in PP-51.

Earlier in January, ECP had decided to deploy army troops outside polling stations during the forthcoming by-elections on overall eight vacant seats of national and provincial constituencies.

Sindh Punjab Balochistan troops ECP by elections

Interior ministry notifies troops’ deployment during by-polls in eight constituencies

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

K2 Winter Summit: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara reportedly missing

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters