ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

HEC sell-off plan: PC arranges roadshow in Lahore

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) arranged a roadshow in Lahore on Thursday for potential investors interested in acquiring the Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), an entity of the federal government located at Hatter Industrial Estate, Haripur KP, accessible through Hazara Motorway.

Interested potential investors including M/s Jaffer Brothers, PEL, Waves/ Singer, IMS/Powerworld, AVS/Tapal, Transfopower, SAMIRA Textile, KE, ATL and Designs and Engineering Systems were briefed that HEC is the only entity in Public Sector which has capacity to make 70 heavy Power Transformers every year for all the DISCOs in Pakistan.

Ideally located and equipped with all the infrastructure including plant and machinery installed at 43 acres of land with 19 acres extra land available for expansion purposes.

The HEC also has the potential to make power and transmission Transformers for export with the injection of proper capital expenditure and better management.

The potential investors took keen interest in acquiring HEC and asked different questions which were properly responded by PC Team. Four local Investors have already submitted their Expression of Interest (EoI) whereas some more are expected from local and foreign investors by 9th February 2021 which is the last date for submission of EoIs.

The federal Minister for Privatisation conveyed appreciation to the potential investors for their interest in the transaction and reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to reduce the losses of State owned entities and utilising the national resources for socio economic development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec socio economic development Privatisation Commission Hazara Motorway Expression of Interest

HEC sell-off plan: PC arranges roadshow in Lahore

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.