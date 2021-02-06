Kashmir Solidarity Day: Hyderabad DC calls for implementation of resolution passed by UN

HYDERABAD: People of Pakistan to remind the world at large to play the role in ensuring the implementation of the resolution passed by the United Nations. This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while addressing a rally organized by the district administration Hyderabad from Shahbaz Building to Post Office on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day today.

He said that today is the day of protest against Indian aggression and atrocities on Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir. "We call on all world powers to play their role in giving Kashmir its right to self-determination," added Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro talking to media said that Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan and most of the people of the country are protesting in the streets against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. "We are all committed that Kashmir will become Pakistan," DC added. Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabriz Sadiq Murree, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Hyderabad Qandeel Fatima Memon and social activists in huge number participated in the Rally held on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021