Tribesmen hold Kashmir solidarity rallies in Landi Kotal

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: In connection with Kashmir Day, political, social groups, tribal elders and civil administration held separate rallies to express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Landi Kotal, tribal district Khyber on Friday.

Earlier, the day was dawned with special prayers in the morning for the people of Kashmir.

Mainly under the auspice of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Landi Kotal chapter a protest demonstration was organized here at Bacha Khan square, main Landi Kotal Bazaar on Friday. Scores of JI workers while holding banners inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands marched in front of local press club.

Ameer JI, Landi Kotal Muhammad Hasan General Sectary JI district Khyber Ziaulhaq Afridi, local leaders Abdurrauf Shinwari, Muqtader Shah Afridi and others addressed on the occasion.

They demanded of the United Nation to come forward and play their due role and stop Indian atrocities and barbarism in the Indian held Kashmir.

In the same way a protest rally in favor of Kashmiri people was held here at Charwazgai area of Landi Kotal that was attended by the tribal elders, officials of civil administration, local traders and members of civil society.

Speakers including Banaras Khan, Malik Masel Kham, Haji Hakeem, Akhtar Ali Shinwari and others said that their forefathers played key role in the independence of Azad Kashmir and would leave no stone unturned to win freedom for the people of occupied Kashmir.

