US 2020 farm good exports to China miss Phase 1 trade goal

CHICAGO: The United States exported $28.75 billion of agricultural goods and related products to China in 2020, data from the US Department of Agriculture showed on Friday, missing the $36.5 billion targetted under the Phase 1 trade deal.

Beijing and Washington signed the Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020 after two years of acrimony and a steep slump in imports by one of the biggest buyers of US agricultural goods.

Total exports of farm goods not including ethanol and forest products were $26.43 billion in 2020, the data showed.