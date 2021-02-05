Markets
US 2020 farm good exports to China miss Phase 1 trade goal
- Beijing and Washington signed the Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020 after two years of acrimony and a steep slump in imports by one of the biggest buyers of US agricultural goods.
CHICAGO: The United States exported $28.75 billion of agricultural goods and related products to China in 2020, data from the US Department of Agriculture showed on Friday, missing the $36.5 billion targetted under the Phase 1 trade deal.
Total exports of farm goods not including ethanol and forest products were $26.43 billion in 2020, the data showed.
