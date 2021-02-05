World
US House to vote Friday on final approval of COVID-19 budget measure
05 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives will vote on Friday on final passage of a budget resolution that would allow Democrats in Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, a Democratic leadership aide said.
The House, which gave initial approval to the budget measure earlier this week, will take up an amended version that the Senate adopted during the pre-dawn hours on Friday after a marathon session.
Comments