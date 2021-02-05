ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Seven million Italians seen fully vaccinated by end-March

  • Pfizer and Moderna doses will be administered in parallel, to those over 80 and most exposed to risks, such as health workers.
  • "Meanwhile, the number of Italians that are fully vaccinated will top 1 million today," he said during a weekly press event.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

MILAN: If vaccine supplies are confirmed, seven million Italians could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March, the government's special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said on Friday.

Arcuri said the first 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Italy on Saturday and will be administered from next week, to people up to the age of 55.

Pfizer and Moderna doses will be administered in parallel, to those over 80 and most exposed to risks, such as health workers.

"Meanwhile, the number of Italians that are fully vaccinated will top 1 million today," he said during a weekly press event.

Israel is currently far ahead of the rest of the world on vaccinations per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, the United States and then Spain, Italy and Germany.

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule. Initial data on immune responses is expected around June.

Arcuri said Italy was the first European country in terms of the number of people who have received both the first and second dose of vaccines, ahead of Germany.

"We have about one million people who have received both the first and second dose, ahead of Germany with 756,000," he told the news conference.

Asked about recent production disruptions and supply cuts, the commissioner said he was waiting for the EU and the vaccine manufacturers to agree over the proposal to transfer part of their production to local sites to increase capacity.

"We believe Italy has the facilities and the characteristics to contribute to an increase in production," he added.

Italy was among a number of European countries that filed a petition with the EU Commission proposing that pharmaceutical companies also produce vaccines locally.

Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries since the epidemic emerged a year ago.

The virus has killed 90,241 Italians so far and infected 2.597 million, health ministry data show.

Arcuri added that the average daily number of doses administered had returned to 83,000 per day after falling by more than half in the last two weeks of January.

On the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is recommended for use in people up to 55 years old, he said he was confident that "further trials may allow it to be used within a wider share of the population."

COVID 19 vaccine supplies Italians Pfizer and Moderna doses

Seven million Italians seen fully vaccinated by end-March

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters