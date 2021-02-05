Two dead, three injured in Quetta blast

At least two people were killed while three others sustain injuries in an explosion outside deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in Quetta on Friday.

As per rescue official, one injured is said to be in a critical condition.

The explosion took place inside a truck, parked outside deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in the city, the report added.

On 5 February, Pakistan marks “Kashmir Solidarity Day” that is also a national holiday in the country.

The Bomb Disposal Squad reached the site to ascertain the nature of blast but the policemen said they believe it was a planted device that exploded.

Earlier in the day, 16 people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.