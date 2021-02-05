ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

  • Bucking the broad rally, small-cap stocks continued to slide, as institutional investors favoured big companies.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks gained on Friday, on track to post weekly gains, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery, though Sino-US tensions remained a worry.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 5,522.21 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%, to 3,518.09 points.

** For the week, CSI300 firmed 3.2%, while SSEC added 1%.

** Leading the gains on Friday, the CSI300 banking index and CSI300 healthcare index rose 2% and 4%, respectively.

** Investors continued to trade the economic recovery story, while ample funds still favoured leading blue-chips that were seen as "core assets" in the A-share market and Hong Kong, analysts at Dongxing Securities said in a report.

** Data over the weekend showed China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns.

** Worries over Sino-US tensions kept gains in check.

** The United States is deliberately "creating tension" and disrupting peace and stability, China's military said, after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

** Bucking the broad rally, small-cap stocks continued to slide, as institutional investors favoured big companies.

** The CSI1000 index, slipped 0.9% on Friday to a near eight-month low, bringing its losses for the year to more than 8%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5%, to 29,265.95 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 11,582.40.

** Shares in online video platform Kuaishou Technology tripled on their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors amid a global retail trading frenzy.

China stocks CSI300 index rose SSEC Dongxing Securities

China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters