ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU's top diplomat to confront Russia on Navalny in Moscow

  • President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said before Friday's meeting that Russia wants an improvement in relations with the EU and to reopen dialogue.
AFP 05 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The European Union's top diplomat was on Friday expected to challenge Moscow over the detention of Alexei Navalny and a fierce police crackdown, as the prominent Putin critic was due again in court on defamation charges.

Josep Borrell's visit to Russia is the first by a senior EU envoy since 2017 and follows terse exchanges between Moscow and the bloc whose ties have been deeply strained since the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014.

European countries sharply condemned Russia's response to a recent wave of nationwide anti-Kremlin demonstrations, which saw 10,000 people detained and spurred allegations of police abuse.

They also demanded that Moscow release Navalny who was handed a jail term this week and spent months recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack.

Ahead of Borrell's meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, the Spanish diplomat said Russia and the EU see each other as "rivals and competitors".

"We have strong disagreements when it comes to the conflicts in our immediate neighbourhood, from Ukraine and Belarus to Libya and Syria, and when it comes to human rights and fundamental freedoms," he told the Interfax news agency.

"We have made our position very clear on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, his arrest and that of thousands of demonstrators over the past days," Borrell added.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said before Friday's meeting that Russia wants an improvement in relations with the EU and to reopen dialogue.

But Dmitri Peskov conceded that unresolved differences between Russia and the EU were "pretty big" in number.

Navalny, 44, survived the attack with Novichok in August and returned to Russia last month even though authorities said they would seek his arrest.

After being imprisoned on Tuesday for two years and eight months on old fraud charges, Navalny was due in court again Friday for allegedly defaming a World War II veteran.

European Union Russia's Navalny protests Josep Borrell's

EU's top diplomat to confront Russia on Navalny in Moscow

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters