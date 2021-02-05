ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
PIEDMC board holds 147th meeting

05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The 147th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) was held under the chairmanship of Syed Nabil Hashmi.

As per a press release issued here on Thursday, the meeting approved giving additional charge of CEO to Ali Moazzam Syed and proceedings of the last board meeting.

The board also approved expansion plan of Sundar Industrial Estate and construction of Medical Trauma Center. It approved to abolish non-utilization fees for commercial plots in all industrial estates managed by the PIEDMC and Incentives package for investors to promote colonization.

The board approved to apply water charges policy in all industrial estates and to form litigation committee for legal matters. It approved to contract with Sui Northern Gas Company for supply of RLNG in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to make agreement with NHA to build interchange on motorway for easy access to the Park. It approved incentive and instalment package for industrialists wishing to purchase plots of 25 acres or more in QABP.

During the meeting, PIEDMC chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the management to expedite the development works related to the managed industrial estates, especially the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to resolve issues related to security and customer services on an urgent basis.—PR

