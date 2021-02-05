KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 5.778 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,471.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 1.603 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 PKR 1.261 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.164 billion, silver PKR 858.964 million, crude oil PKR 339.945 million, natural gas PKR 160.862 million, DJ PKR 147.102 million, platinum PKR 146.083 million, copper PKR 54.629 million and SP500 PKR 40.452 million.

