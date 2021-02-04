Thieves struggling to find escape route: Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed PDM’s today meeting as a gathering of corrupt devils which would result in compounding internal conflicts.

In a statement on Thursday, the SACM maintained the PDM’s meeting will produce nothing adding that time has come when the three leading characters will bury this so-called alliance because the thieves are finding it difficult to find an escape route. The looting cabal is entrapped in a blind alley with no escape route, she added.

Meanwhile, the bondmaids are also wailing around to defend the political thieves. She said differences are increasing day by day and the looters are finding it difficult to defend themselves in the public.

She regretted that the cabal is moving from pillar to post to get an NRO and the nation has also understood the actual worth of political pygmies.

The opposition will get nothing despite the continued hue and cry and it is deplorable that it did not fear God while usurping the public money in the past, concluded the SACM.