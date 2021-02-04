Nation to observed Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow: MNA

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi Thursday said nation would observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Friday ( February 5) to make realize Kashmiris that Pakistani nation with them until their independence.

Talking to APP, she said people belonging to different strata of society would express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Adding that she said in the federal capital one minute silence will be observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Further she said rallies, public meetings and seminars will also be held across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

She lauded Kashmiri youth’s struggle for freedom in Kashmir. She reiterated that Pakistan will continue its support for the Kashmiris adding that it was our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.