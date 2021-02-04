World
Australia to buy 10mn additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
04 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.
Australia to buy 10mn additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
