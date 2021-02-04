ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Australia to buy 10mn additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

  • "These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.

