Markets
Australia shares set to open lower on soft US lead, iron futures; NZ up
- The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 65.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
04 Feb 2021
Australian shares were poised to fall at open on Thursday after a choppy session on Wall Street, while heavyweight miners were likely to be pressured by recent weakness in Chinese iron ore futures.
The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 65.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2119 GMT.
