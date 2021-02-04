Australia shares set to open lower on soft US lead, iron futures; NZ up

Australian shares were poised to fall at open on Thursday after a choppy session on Wall Street, while heavyweight miners were likely to be pressured by recent weakness in Chinese iron ore futures.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 65.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2119 GMT.